Unlawful Surveillance –

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in regards to an unlawful surveillance that occurred within the confines of the 108th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to the police that on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at approximately 8:18 p.m. the victim, a 27-year-old female, was standing aboard the southbound 7 train when she felt someone touch her right leg. The victim looked down and observed the individual holding his cellphone under her shirt in record mode. When the train arrived at the 61st Street and Woodside Avenue subway station the victim exited the train and the individual remained aboard to parts unknown.

The individual is a Hispanic male, approximately 45 years old, 5’7”, 175 lbs., light complexion, salt and pepper hair, last seen wearing a blue coat and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.