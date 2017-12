Missing Teen –

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following missing female who resides within the confines of the 109th Precinct.

Details are as follows: Vicky Katechis, 17, of 165-08 33rd Ave., Murray Hill. She was last seen on Monday, Dec. 25, at 7:30 p.m.. She was last seen leaving her residence and described as 5 feet, 4 inches and 180 lbs. She was wearing a green jacket, black pants and pink shoes.