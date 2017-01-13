Assault –

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following individual in connection to an assault within the confines of the 110 Precinct. Details are as follows:

It has been reported to police that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 7pm the individual engaged in a verbal dispute over a seat with the 64-year-old female victim while onboard a northbound “E” train approaching the Roosevelt Avenue subway station. The dispute escalated into a physical assault, when the individual punched the victim multiple times in the face. The individual is described as a black female, approximately 30 years-old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.