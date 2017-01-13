Home / blotter / 110th Precinct: Assault

110th Precinct: Assault

Assault –

Suspect in recent assault in the confines of the 110th Precinct. Photos Courtesy of the NYPD

Suspect in recent assault in the confines of the 110th Precinct. Photos Courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following individual in connection to an assault within the confines of the 110 Precinct. Details are as follows:

It has been reported to police that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 7pm the individual engaged in a verbal dispute over a seat with the 64-year-old female victim while onboard a northbound “E” train approaching the Roosevelt Avenue subway station. The dispute escalated into a physical assault, when the individual punched the victim multiple times in the face. The individual is described as a black female, approximately 30 years-old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

