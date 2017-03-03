110th Precinct: Forcible Touching

FORCIBLE TOUCHING –

A suspect is being sought in a Feb. 11 incident on an E train during which a man forcibly touched a woman, police said.

A 46-year-old woman was riding a northbound E train between the Queens Plaza and Roosevelt Avenue stops just before 5:30 p.m. when the suspect touched her thigh.

The victim got up from her seat to confront the suspect, who then grabbed her buttocks and smiled, police said. The victim got off the train at the Roosevelt Avenue station, while the suspect stayed on the train.

The suspect has been described as a five-feet-six-inch Asian male who is approximately 25 years of age and 200 pounds, police said.