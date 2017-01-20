Police are searching for six individuals who are wanted for questioning in connection to two robberies that occurred in the 110th Precinct on Jan. 7.

The first incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. inside a business at 40-04 Warren St. in Flushing. Six individuals entered the location and attempted to distract a 28-year-old employee by asking him questions. When the employee pulled out a cell phone from a display case, one of the suspects sprayed him with an unknown substance, grabbed the cell phone and fled on foot.

During the second incident, which took place 15 minutes later, the suspects entered a business at 90-22 Roosevelt Ave. and removed approximately $3,000 worth of electronics from a display case. When the suspects were confronted by a 53-year-old employee, one of them sprayed him with an unknown substance and fled on Roosevelt Avenue.

All six of the suspects were described as black males between the ages of 16 and 20, police said.