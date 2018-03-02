A 35-year-old Jackson Heights man was killed after being struck by a car on the Long Island Expressway on Feb. 20, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a collision involving a pedestrian on the westbound Long Island Expressway at Springfield Boulevard around 9:09 p.m. Upon arrival, police officers discovered Sameer Chettri, who lived on 34th Avenue, unconscious on the roadway with trauma to his head and body.

EMS transported Chettri to North Shore University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation determined that Chettri had attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the LIE at 219th Street and was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 SUV that was operated by a 52-year-old woman, who was uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.