113th Precinct: Gang Member Sentenced

Gang Member Sentenced

A 21-year-old member of the Bloods from Jamaica has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to attempted murder in the shooting of a man in December 2016, the Queens district attorney said.

Shukri Johnson, who lives on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, also pleaded guilty in September to a spree of armed robberies at commercial businesses throughout Queens between October 2016 and January 2017.

On Sept. 25, Johnson pleaded guilty before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Barry Kron to second-degree attempted murder and five counts of first-degree robbery. Kron sentenced the defendant to 15 years in prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.

On Dec. 30, 2016, Johnson shot Shariff Funny, 25, as he stood waiting for an elevator in a building on Foch Boulevard in Jamaica. The victim was shot in the back and hip, but survived the injuries.

Johnson and another individual committed four armed robberies at commercial establishments in 2016—including sites on Liberty Avenue on Oct. 17, Nov. 15 and Dec. 31 and a location on Northern Boulevard on Nov. 27—and another at a site on Springfield Boulevard on Jan. 2, 2017. During the robberies, the defendant wore a mask and, holding a gun, forced employees into a backroom and made them lie face-down on the floor. The defendant took cash and phones from cell phone stores and cash and narcotics from a pharmacy. During one incident, the defendant pistol-whipped a store worker.

“This kind of violence and criminal activity will not be tolerated in Queens,” Queens DA Richard brown said. “The defendant, a young man who could have chosen a different path for his future, is now going to prison for a very long time.”