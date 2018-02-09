Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

A 44-year-old St. Albans man has been charged with murder, assault and other crimes in the shooting death of a 51-year-old man in late January, the Queens district attorney said.

Pharoah Ferguson, who lives on 197th Street, is currently awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging him with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

On Jan. 28 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., the defendant and another unknown man approached a late model Mercedes Benz SUV at the northeast intersection of North Conduit and 135th Street and allegedly began firing multiple times into the vehicle.

The front-seat passenger, Sherwood Beverly Jr., 51, was shot in the head and neck and died. The 50-year-old driver was shot twice in the neck. Another 50-year-old victim was grazed on the left shoulder and the last passenger sustained multiple lacerations from the shattered glass.

“This was yet another senseless shooting in our community,” the DA said. “A man is dead and his friends are still healing from their wounds. The defendant in this case will be held accountable for this needless slaying and now faces spending the rest of his days locked away from a civilized society.”