The 113th Precinct Detective Squad is looking for the perpetrator connected to a robbery which occurred on Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in front of 134-50 Brewer Blvd. The man struck the victim in the face with an unknown object, causing serious injury and forcibly removed the victim’s property from their person and fled on foot. Anyone with information on the suspect, please call Officer Ivan Villanueva at (718) 712-2279 or Detective Borough Queens South at (718) 969-5005.

Police in the 113th Precinct are looking for a man who robbed a corner store in Jamaica on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 12:45 a.m. Police said that the suspect entered the deli, located at 110-01 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., brandishing a gold firearm. The unidentified individual then struck the 27-year-old clerk behind the counter before grabbing the victim’s cell phone and nabbing $300 from the cash register.

Police said that the store clerk only suffered minor injuries to his head following the incident. The suspect is described as a black man who was last seen wearing all black. Police released surveillance footage of the suspect to the public.

