A 28-year-old man armed with a screwdriver was shot and killed by police following an incident outside an apartment in Jamaica on Jan. 14, police said.

Early that morning, police had received a 911 call from a woman at 137-64 Westgate Street and, upon arrival, officers heard a woman screaming near the rear of the property, police said.

The officers encountered Jahlire Nicholson, who lived in the home’s basement apartment, holding his mother with a screwdriver and threatening her in a small stairwell leading to the apartment.

Officers ordered Nicholson to drop the weapon, but he refused, so they attempted to disarm him and were able to free his mother during the struggle.

Police said they deployed a taser, but it failed to strike the suspect, who was still armed with the screwdriver. During the struggle, two officers discharged one round each, striking the subject. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.