Collision Investigation

A 22-year-old Jamaica man was arrested after his car struck and killed an 82-year-old Jackson Heights man on Northern Boulevard on Jan. 5, police said.

Around 1:43 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Northern Boulevard and 90th Street in Jackson Heights. Upon arrival, police observed Myriam Nino lying on the roadway with head trauma. EMS transported Nino to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Jan. 20.

Upon further investigation, the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Squad determined that a 2002 grey Toyota Corolla operated by Jamaica’s Lance Timote was traveling southbound on 90th Street, approaching the intersection of Northern Boulevard, when Nino was crossing the street from south to north within the crosswalk area. The vehicle began to make a right turn to head west onto Northern Boulevard, when the operator struck the pedestrian at the intersection with the front bumper. The pedestrian was thrown to the ground and struck his head on the pavement.

Timote was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. The investigation remains ongoing.