123 Andrés To Celebrate Bilingualism In Flushing

BY JAMES FARRELL

This Sunday, the Latin Grammy-winning artist 123 Andrés will drop by Flushing Town Hall to put on a show for the whole family.

Billboard Magazine called 123 Andrés a “rock star for little language learners.” His music aims to give children a space to experience songs, movement and early learning. His songs encourage families to come together to sing, dance and use their imaginations, all while learning vocabulary in both English and Spanish.

The show on Oct. 15, which is part of Flushing Town Hall’s Hispanic Heritage Month series, will consist of an interactive arts workshop at 1 p.m. and a family performance at 2:15 p.m.

The workshop aims to provide families with strategies to expand their children’s dual language by giving children an open space to explore the music and learn. For the performance, 123 Andrés will take listeners on a cultural journey of Latin America through language, music and dance. Children will be encouraged to use their imaginations to ride an imaginary airplane, all while putting new vocabulary words to use.

Andrés is a native of Bogota, Colombia. Driven by a passion for bilingualism and a high-energy love for music, Andrés aims to get children excited about learning. His album Arriba Abajo won the Latin Grammy for best Children’s Music Album in 2016. He is currently working on two new albums.

Andrés says that performing in Flushing means “coming to one of the most diverse places in the world, where hearing multiple languages is a part of daily life.”

“I come here with an open heart, not only to share my music—but to learn from this vibrant community,” he added.

Tickets to the show are $13 for the general public, $10 for members, $8 for children and $6 for member’s children. Tickets to the workshop are $7, but $4 for children and free for members with tickets to the 2:15 p.m. show.

Flushing Town Hall is located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing.