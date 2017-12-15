SPOTLIGHT: Tuesday Afternoon Movie (see below)

Dec. 16

“Dragons Love Tacos” And Other Stories

To lure dragons, offer buckets of tacos. But if a dragon eats spicy salsa, red-hot trouble ensues. The award-winning team behind Those Darn Squirrels! offers a laugh-until-salsa-comes-out-of-your-nose tale of new friends and the perfect snack. The event begins at 2 p.m. General admission is $10 general admission, but children pay $5. Jamaica Performing Arts Center is located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

Leroy Comrie Mobile Office Hours

State Sen. Leroy Comrie is taking his office on the road, bringing his services to community members and listening to their opinions and issues. He will host his final mobile office hours at the Cambria Heights Library at 218-13 Linden Blvd.between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (718) 765-6359.

Dec. 16-17

Hookah Meets Vapor Fair

If hookah and vapor is your thing, then you’ll want to be at the Hookah and Vapor Fair at Resorts World Casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. on Dec. 16 and 17. The fair will begin at 10 a.m. and costs $25.

Dec. 17 and 23

The Artist Market On Linden

With the holiday shopping season getting closer, it is important to remember to support local businesses. Innovative Creative Arts will make things easier for Southeast Queens shoppers. Stop by the Artist Market on Linden this weekend, when the market will feature the works of local artists, jewelry designers, clothing designers, accessory designers, T-shirt designers, painters, soap makers, authors, crafters, bakers, chefs and more. Artists who want to take part in the event should call (917) 387-8311 or reserve a table at queenscenterarts@gmail.com. For patrons, the market is located at 198-20 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans. It opens at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Dec. 17

Holiday Social and Toy Giveaway

Showing Hearts Coalition Kids and state Sen. Leroy Comrie, Councilmen I. Daneek Miller and Donovan Richards and Councilwoman Adrienne Adams will host a Holiday Social and Toy Giveaway. The event will offer free family portraits, music, raffles, giveaways and more. The event is free to attend and takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

Dec. 19

Tuesday Afternoon Movie

Come to the Queens Library’s Central Branch in Jamaica for Tuesday Afternoon Movies. This week’s installment is the 1990 classic Home Alone, which chronicles the story of an 8-year-old troublemaker who must protect his house from a pair of burglars after his family accidentally leaves him behind during Christmas vacation. The event is free to attend and begins at 2 p.m. The Central Branch of the Queens Library is located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.

Ongoing

Community Meetings

Community Board 13 will hold its monthly meeting on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Community Board 13 represents the communities of Bellerose, Brookville, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Laurelton, Meadowmere, New Hyde Park, Parkside Hills, Queens Village, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens and Warnerville.