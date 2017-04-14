5 Boroughs Music Fest To Culminate In Jamaica

Quicksilver will hold two performances in Jamaica in May. Photo Courtesy of the 5 Borough Music Festival

BY JON CRONIN

The 5 Boroughs Music Festival, which brings affordable chamber music to all corners of the city, will close out its 2017 schedule in Jamaica in mid-May.

The concert series will conclude with two shows— on May 12 at 7 p.m. and May 13 at 7:30 p.m.—featuring chamber ensemble Quicksilver at King Manor Museum in Jamaica.

The New York Times has described Quicksilver as “revered like rock stars within the early music scene” and by the Early Music Scene as “drop dead gorgeous with a wonderful interplay of timbres.”

“The virtuosic ensemble vibrantly explores the rich chamber music repertoire from the early modern period to the high baroque and has been featured in numerous music series and prestigious festivals, receiving critical acclaim for its performances, the 5 Boroughs Music Festival wrote in a statement on the chamber ensemble.”

Quicksilver’s concert on May 12 and 13 is titled “Off The Beaten Track: Chamber Works from Moravia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland and Beyond.” The group’s performances explore the nexus of folk music in the 17th century and include early modern chamber music, with rarely heard works by Van Wichel, Mielczewski, Schmelzer, Kempis and Fux.

Tickets are priced at $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors and are available at the door.

Since its inception in 2007, the 5 Boroughs festival has performed 50 traditional and contemporary chamber music programs in nine complete cycles around the city.

The festival has a diverse roster of artists and performers. In addition to the numerous styles of music performed, the festival often utilizes unique stages for its musicians. Performances have been held at Federal Hall, the University Church at Fordham University, Flushing Town Hall, King Manor Museum, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and the Snug Harbor Cultural Center.

For its fifth anniversary in 2011, the music festival commissioned 20 composers to create the “Five Borough Songbook,” which is a collection of original works that is inspired by the places, themes and poetry of New York City.

During that tour, the songs were played throughout the five boroughs. The Billboard chart-topping double album of the entire “Five Borough Songbook” was recorded in 2011 by GPR Records and is available now via Amazon.com and Roven Records.

The festival was founded by baritone Jesse Blumberg, who has since become the festival’s artistic director.

Blumberg studied history and music at the University of Michigan and completed graduate studies in music at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. He is described as an artistic director with a “keen eye for creative and daring chamber music programming stems from his own extensive professional experience as an in-demand vocalist and chamber music collaborator.”