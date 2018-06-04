BY BRIANNA KNIBBS

A Better Jamaica will host the Jamaica Dance Festival of 2018 for three weeks in June to celebrate its dance legacy and the group’s dynamic future.

The festival will run for four Saturdays from June 2 to 23. Each Saturday, the festival will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with a dance workshop or local student performance. The featured performance will begin each Saturday at 8 p.m.

The dance workshops for each Saturday include Sonali Skandan and Jiva Dance (June 2), Vissi Dance Theater (June 9), Harlem Stage E-Moves (June 16) and Calpulli Mexican Dance Company (June 23). Each company will perform dances from their own cultures.

“We’re overjoyed to be back with another year of dance designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of Jamaica’s residents,” said Greg Mays, the executive director and founder of A Better Jamaica.

The 2018 Jamaica Dance is the second edition of the festival, which premiered in 2016. The company took a hiatus in 2017 due to the deadline passing to apply for funding.

The festival is funded by the Challenge America Grant—which assists underserved communities that have limited opportunities to experience the arts due to geography, ethnicity, immigration status, economics or disability—and the Cultural Immigrant Initiative programs for immigrants and foreign-born New Yorkers as well as allocations by Councilmen I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest).

“The festival is a multicultural company. We are specifically setting out to talk to the multicultural population,” said Mays.

The 2018 festival will be held at Rufus King Park between Jamaica Avenue and 150th Street. The events are free and open to the public. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket, or arrive early to grab one of the park’s café tables.

A Better Jamaica offers a variety of arts-related activities for Southeast Queens, including movies in the park, readings, holiday music, a jazz festival and craft events.

