Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement concerning the complete reassessment of John F. Kennedy Airport was a welcome surprise to say the least. The nearly 70-year-old airport has been long overdue for renovations from both an aesthetic and functionality standpoint.

Anyone who has had the privilege to travel overseas in the last few decades has seen it for themselves. Between traffic congestion, antiquated roadway designs and confusing terminals, navigating the maze that is New York City’s premiere airport is more of a chore than a mere stop on the way out of the five boroughs. JFK, along with LaGuardia Airport, have long been the bane of any frequent flyer’s existence. Even Vice President Joe Biden had his two cents on the matter when he compared LaGuardia to a “third world country” in 2014.

The sudden movement to modernize both LaGuardia, as announced in 2015, and now JFK shows that Biden’s words thankfully hit home with our local leaders. However, it is unfortunate that improvements to nearby roadways, interborough commuting and various rail lines like Jamaica Center Station, the AirTrain and the LIRR are just being looked at now. Where was the interest in addressing these challenges in years prior?

The PRESS of Southeast Queens is all for bringing JFK Airport into the modern age.

However, we think that it is a shame that after years of Queens residents and city officials desperately fighting for transit solutions and infrastructural improvements, state leaders are only now looking into these problems with newfound vigor. And not because it greatly improves the quality of life for those who live here, but because it will benefit those coming from abroad.

We hope that this kind of proactivity and excitement is seen with all of Queens’ infrastructural needs moving forward.