Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) celebrated her official coronation at York College on Sunday evening, alongside some high profile guests.

Adams, who was originally sworn-in at City Hall shortly after winning the seat in November, is the first woman to represent the 28th Council District. She proceeds former Councilman Ruben Wills, who was convicted on corruption charges in August.

Sunday’s guests included Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY), city Public Advocate Letitia James and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, all of whom spoke highly of the former Community Board 12 chairwoman. More than 200 guests filled the York College atrium to attend to event.

“The democratic process yielded the right results, the right representation for this beautiful and strong community that deserved someone who would bring pride and respect,” de Blasio said.

The mayor called Adams “authentic.”

“She is the real thing,” he said. “She is from the community. She is passionate about the community. She is someone who does not let barriers stand in her way. She will go down in history as a trailblazer.”

Schumer also complimented the Southeast Queens community on voting for “the right person.”

“The people in this community are hardworking,” he said. “All they want to do is provide a decent life for themselves and a better life for their children. And they do it the old fashion way. The hardworking way.”

He said that he was sure Adams would be able to bring many of the services and funding that the district has needed for some time.

“Services, good schools, ways to go to college, jobs, safe streets, nice parks, safe roads,” he listed. “It’s a great day for the people of the 28th Council District.”

James told the audience that Adams will work alongside her new colleagues to bring attention to many of the issues that the black community has faced nationwide, such as high incarceration rates and poverty among women.

“We need more individuals like Adrienne Adams in office,” James said. “People who are going to speak truth to power. Who knows where she comes from, who she belongs to and who she represents.”

Adams will represent the neighborhoods of Jamaica, Rochdale Village, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.