Adrienne Adams (second from right) celebrates her win with I. Daneek Miller (third from right) and Donovan Richards (right).

BY TRONE DOWD and

NATHAN DUKE

Adrienne Adams, the former chairwoman of Community Board 12, earned her first term as representative for District 28 during Tuesday’s election, replacing disgraced Councilman Ruben Wills. Elsewhere in Southeast Queens, Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) easily fended off two challengers for a second term.

Adams, a former educator, garnered a whopping 86 percent of the vote. Her win marks the first time in the seat’s history that a woman will represent the constituents of Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village, South Ozone Park and South Jamaica at City Hall. Adams’ opponents—Republican Ivan Mossop and Hettie Powell—received 5 and 8 percent of the vote, respectively.

“I am honored to be the next City Council member for the 28th District and I thank the voters across Southeast Queens for their support,” Adams said. “I have dedicated my life to public service, working as chair of Community Board 12 to address the needs of our families and I am ready to get to work on the City Council.”

Adams will replace Wills, who was sentenced in August up to six years in prison for stealing taxpayer dollars to make personal purchases. In the years since Wills was arrested, District 28 has suffered when it comes to bringing capital funds into the district. Although Wills tried to work within his limited parameters set upon him by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, the neighborhood has had virtually no leadership when it came to advocacy for neighborhood needs. Many voters hope that Adams’ election will mark a new day for District 28.

“I look forward to bringing inclusive, accountable leadership to the 28th District,” Adams said.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) defeated his opponents—Republican Rupert Green and ballot mainstay Frank Francois, of the Green Party—with a decisive 95 percent of the vote. Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) celebrated with Miller and Adams at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) claimed victory in his race against Republican challenger Joe Concannon in the 23rd District. Grodenchik collected 65 percent of the vote, while Concannon received 33 percent. Third-party candidate John Lim earned 2 percent.

“I promise you that I will continue to work to advance the interests of all people of the district as we endeavor to make our great schools even better, our safe streets even safer, to bring order to a warped and broken property tax system, and to make sure that all city services are as good as they can and should be,” Grodenchik said.

Elsewhere in Queens, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) received 92 percent of the vote in the race for District 22, besting Kathleen Springer, who took 6 percent. Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) defeated Reform Party candidate Mohammad Rahman by 87-11 in District 24, while Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) received 85 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Marvin Jeffcoat, who took 14 percent in the District 26 race.

Republican Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) fended off Democratic challenger Michael Scala in the race for District 32. Ulrich received 63 percent of the vote, while Scala took 34 percent. Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) received 57.5 percent of the vote in his northeast Queens race, defeating Republican Konstantinos Poulidis—who took 24.6 percent of the vote—and Reform Party candidate Paul Graziano, who drew 17.9 percent.

The only race that has yet to be determined was in District 30, where Juniper Park Civic Association President Robert Holden, who ran as a Republican, was ahead slightly over Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale). Due to the closeness of the race, the city’s Board of Elections will hold a recount and tally absentee ballots.

Other Council members—including Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Donovan Richards, Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Francisco Moya and Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights)—had no challengers.

In the mayoral race, Mayor Bill de Blasio won a second term, drawing 62 percent of the vote, while Republican Nicole Malliotakis took 26 percent, Reform Party candidate Sal Albanese took 2 percent and Bo Dietl took less than 1 percent.

Comptroller Scott Stringer won reelection with 76 percent of the vote, while his Republican challenger, Michel Faulkner, received 19 percent. In the public advocate race, Letitia James received 73 percent of the vote, while Republican Juan Carlos Polanco took 15 percent.

And Queens Borough President Melinda Katz captured 77 percent of the vote, while Republican William Kregler earned 21 percent.