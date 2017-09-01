Adams Talks Council Run, District 28 Issues

BY TRONE DOWD

Although she was the last candidate to join the District 28 City Council race, Community Board 12 Chairwoman Adrienne Adams said that she is firmly set on earning the seat with the hopes of making a difference in her community.

During an interview with the PRESS of Southeast Queens, Adams discussed her reasons for running for the seat previously occupied by Ruben Wills, who was convicted on corruption charges. Adams has received full support from incumbents at the city, state and federal level after entering the race this summer.

Adams said that she entered the race late due to the grueling campaign she ran last year against state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park).

“That race took a lot out of me,” Adams said. “I had to decompress. I had to reconcile with who I was before being the candidate and no longer being the candidate. I had to realign myself with my family. It was almost a year. They missed me. I took a step back from it all.”

Adams said that she received calls in February regarding a run for the council. Although she said that she turned down the initial offer, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito’s “21 in 21” initiative to elect 21 women to the council by 2021 intrigued her. In March, Adams opened up an exploratory committee to keep the option on the table.

“My decision had to do with my family,” Adams said. “When the vacancy presented itself and I got the call again, I talked to my husband who was very supportive. I talked to my family. They all said go for it. The Queens County Committee on Vacancies, led by Assemblywoman Vivian Cook took a vote and I was nominated unanimously.”

But even with support from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, Mark-Viverito and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Adams said that she is making up for lost time in reaching out to voters, many of whom were devoted supporters of Wills. Upon his sentencing, many civic leaders and voters vocally disparaged those running for his seat at the time. Adams said that she is campaigning to unite residents who felt they lost an elected official who understood their issues.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to bridge the gap,” Adams said. “I’ve made a lot of great relationships in the community.”

In addition to reaching out to those groups, Adams said that she has met with Indo-Caribbean voters in Richmond Hill and other parts of Southeast Queens.

“We have to bring both sides of the Van Wyck [Expressway] together,” Adams said. “I’ve been saying that since last year.”

In regards to quality-of-life issues, such as the inundation of trash on Southeast Queens streets and parks, Adams said that she intends to work hard to address them.

“I met with leadership on sanitation yesterday” Adams said. “Sanitation is at the top of the list. We have an epidemic of illegal dumping in Southeast Queens. Especially after speaking with leadership in sanitation, I fully intend to back any resources that sanitation needs. We need to see more workers, seven-day pick-up, which we’ve been asking for on the board for year. These things haven’t been possible because of the lack of resources.”

Adams said that obtaining resources will be a top priority for the district.

“We need resources badly,” she said. “Our community’s been neglected for a long time and, unfortunately, it shows. Our merchants need new facades. Our community needs beautification. Our community needs attention.”

Adams believes that, in the past, a lack of unity from Southeast Queens leadership and responsibility has held back the community back. She said that this longstanding issue is something that she hopes to change at every level of government. She said that she has already established a strong relationship with council members I. Daneek Miller (St. Albans) and Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), and hopes to push a productive partnership between the three districts that would benefit constituents.