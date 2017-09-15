Adrienne Adams celebrated her primary win with elected officials the likes of state Sen. Leroy Comrie

The former educator and Community Board 12 chairwoman, who was endorsed by the Queens County Democratic Party, defeated community activist Richard David and attorney Hettie Powell in the primary election on Tuesday.

Overall, Adams won 39 percent of the vote. David and Powell took home 32 and 29 percent of the vote, respectively.

At her celebration party at the Hilton Hotel near John F. Kennedy Airport, Adams accepted calls, hugs and photos from supporters and community leaders throughout the borough.

“Did you know you’ll be sitting right next to me,” Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) said to Adams, referring to his spot in the City Council chambers. “Can you believe it?”

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) snuck into the event, surprising and embracing the City Council hopeful with open arms.

“I am so proud,” Richards told Adams before embracing her again.

Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) and Community Board 12 District Manager Yvonne Reddick danced with the primary winner as others clapped around her.

Later in the night, Adams received a congratulatory call from her pastor and former congressman, Rev. Floyd Flake, of the Greater Allen AME Cathedral.

In an interview with the PRESS of Southeast Queens, Adams was enthusiastic about her victory and already thinking about which items she’d focus on in the district.

“I’m going to have to assess,” Adams said. “District 28 has so many priorities that have to be addressed, a laundry list of things with need to attack. We will have to prioritize accordingly.”

When asked how she would reach out to the Indo-Caribbean communities in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park in the district, Adams said that she had already thought about ways to address that issue.

“I do plan to have an office in Richmond Hill as well as Jamaica, so that all of us can have our issues heard and address,” Adams said.

As reported in last week’s issue, Adams has been in talks with neighborhood council members Richards and Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) as to how they can address the woes of Southeast Queens as a unit.

Adams said that the three had specifically discussed bringing District 28 constituents into the decision-making process in the same way that districts 28 and 31 have collaborated.

“We are looking forward to getting equity—through discretionary funding and participatory budgeting for the very first time,” Adams said.

Miller told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that he agreed with Adams’ sentiment in bringing District 28 to speed.

“Partners in government make a difference, and adding Adrienne Adams as a new partner at City Hall will help Southeast Queens as we look to deliver and strengthen our community,” he said. “I worked well with Council Member-elect Adams in her role as chair of Community Board 12. My colleagues in government and I look forward to enjoying our new collaboration as she moves on in continuing to serve Southeast Queens.”

When asked which particular policies or plans from her predecessor—former Councilman Ruben Wills—she intends to continue, Adams praised Wills’ relationships with local schools.

“He was doing some very good things in the community,” she said. “He actually still has a whole lot of support from a lot of the programs he supported. He was very popular will the school and with the principals. I intend to continue that, especially as an educator. I have a heart for the children and for the schools and I will definitely do everything I can to continue that legacy for him.”

In August, Wills was sentenced to two to six years in prison in his corruption trial after he was discovered to have funneled taxpayer funds into a nonprofit account and utilizing it for personal use.

The PRESS of Southeast Queens could not reach David and Powell for comment. In a statement, Adams addressed her two opponents directly.

“This was a hard-fought race, and I commend Hettie Powell and Richard David for their spirited campaigns,” the statement said. “Our democracy thrives when true public servants like these participate in local elections and contribute to the discourse.”

But unlike most candidates who win elections this year, Adams could take office earlier than others. Due to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decree for the seat, she could assume the role of councilwoman immediately in November if she is able to fend off her opponent, Green Party candidate Frank Francois.

In City Council District 28, Miller celebrated his own victory. The first-term councilman successfully defended his seat against challenger Anthony Rivers.

“Our movement, our community turned back the barrage of negativity that threatened to discount the new narrative about Southeast Queens,” Miller said in his official victory statement.

“With your help—after they counted all the votes—we overcame the fake claims with the truth.”

Miller earned 78 percent of the vote, while Rivers received 22 percent.

“[We have] schools that put our young scholars on the path to reach their potential; safer communities; investment in our parks, senior centers, affordable housing and libraries; more people working—the lowest unemployment rate in a city; and an unprecedented $2 billion investment—two-thirds of our city’s water and sewer budget—to address flooding,” Miller said. “We also protected good-paying, union jobs: school bus drivers and attendants, building service workers, school custodial workers and grocery workers. We passed paid sick leave.”

River’s, in a statement given to the PRESS of Southeast Queens, congratulated the winners of both Southeast Queens’ primaries.

“After the Democratic primary in the council districts of southeastern Queens, Mr. I. Daneek Miller and Ms. Adrienne Adams are almost sure to be the winners for the November general election,” Rivers said. “I would like to thank all of those who supported me in my campaign, as well as Richard David and Hettie Powell for participating in the democratic process.”

Rivers said he hopes to see the concerns of all Southeast Queens constituents regardless of who they supported, addressed to the best of their elected official’s abilities. He said that he personally wants to see a brighter tomorrow for the neighborhoods of Southeast Queens.

Miller seemed keen to do just that.