Addabbo Health Center To Double Size

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center’s board of directors and Denham Wolf Real Estate Services broke ground on a 44,000-square-foot expansion to the health facility.

The heath center will double its size from its current 22,000 square feet, which will allow the facility to provide health services to the underserved residents of Far Rockaway.

The Addabbo Family Health Center is located at 6200 Beach Channel Drive, which lies within a federally-designated Medically Underserved Area (MUA).

The facility offers a comprehensive variety of services, including primary care for children and adults, nutrition education, domestic-violence support, and HIV intervention, prevention, and treatment, among others.

“The holistic, community-based healthcare provided by the Addabbo Family Health Center is needed now more than ever in Far Rockaway,” said Jonathan Denham, co-president of Denham Wolf. “Increasing the physical capacity of this facility is crucial to expanding the care, services and economic opportunity available to a community that has been historically underserved.”

The project is projected to be completed by the end of 2018 and is expected to result in a 65 percent increase in volume and service to patients.

