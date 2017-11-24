BY JON CRONIN

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) has announced his support for a new law that would allow those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to use medical marijuana under the state’s medical marijuana program.

“By making PTSD one of the qualifying conditions to gain access to the state’s medical marijuana program, we will be lending an important helping hand to those many veterans in New York who return home from service deeply troubled by their experiences,” Addabbo said.

He added that not only veterans would be eligible for the program, but anyone who has suffered from PTSD. He pointed out that PTSD was initially labeled “shell shock” and redefined as PTSD in 1980 as “a very serious condition in which a patient develops a series of debilitating symptoms in response to a devastating event, whether on the battlefield, in an accident, as a victim of violent crime or as a witness to other highly disturbing experiences.”

He added that approximately 19,000 patients in the state are diagnosed with the disorder, and many other states with similar programs treat PTSD with medical marijuana.

Addabbo noted that medical marijuana does not have the same potential side effects, such as suicide or diabetes, of other prescription drugs.

The bill was signed into law on Veterans Day.