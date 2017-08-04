Adrienne Adams Joins Race For Ruben Wills’ Seat

BY TRONE DOWD

Adrienne Adams, the chairwoman of Community Board 12, announced last week that she would throw in her hat into the race for the 28 City Council District—with the backing of several key Queens elected officials—following Councilman Ruben Wills’ conviction in his corruption case.

Adams has already received endorsements from U.S. Reps. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) and Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica).

“Community and service are not empty words, but are the principles that have guided my life,” Adams said. “As I campaign to represent the people of the 28th Council District, I am proud to have the support of Congress members Crowley and Meeks and look forward to partnering with them and my many friends in the City Council to improve the economic opportunity, transportation options and overall quality of life in Rochdale, Jamaica, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.”

Crowley said that Adams would be a welcome change for the district following Wills’ conviction.

“The people of Queens deserve honest representation and a City Council member who will fight tirelessly for the best interests of the community,” Crowley said. “Adrienne Adams has proven time and again that she knows what this community needs and how to build the coalitions necessary to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.

I’m proud to support her campaign for City Council.”

Meeks mentioned that in the face of national political turmoil, having experienced candidates at a local level is more important than ever.

“As we work to stem the extremism of Donald Trump’s presidency, having City Council members who are committed to working together to deliver for our communities is critical,” Meeks said. “Adrienne Adams has a record of delivering for the people of Queens as Chairwoman of Community Board 12, and I know she’ll continue to do so as our new City Councilwoman.”

The district’s seat was recently vacated following a guilty verdict in Wills’ trial. Wills was charged with five counts of corruption and still awaits trial on separate legal troubles for his failure to disclose financial earnings to the city’s Campaign Finance Board in 2015. Last week, he was expelled from the City Council as a result of the decision.

Adams joins an already crowded race. She will face off against Community Board 9 member Richard David and attorney Hettie Powell in the Democratic primary on Sept. 12. Although she comes to the race with two high-profile backers, Adams’ late entry means that she has a long way to go in terms of campaign funding. Currently, Adams has raised $10,680.08, whereas David and Powell have raised $40,206 and $51,511.78, respectively.

This is not the first time Adams has run for office. Last year, Adams challenged State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) for his seat.

Council District 28 represents Rochdale, Jamaica, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.