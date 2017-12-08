BY TRONE DOWD

The newly constructed Alvista Apartments in Downtown Jamaica is officially open to applicants looking to take advantage of the affordable housing units.

The 24-story building, located at 147-36 94th Ave., will have 379 units available for rent. The apartment building will feature a laundry room, playroom, outdoor courtyard, bike storage, fitness center, yoga room, business center, rooftop terrace, indoor lounge and parking for residents who are willing to pay an additional fee.

At least 95 of the available units have been set aside for people making less than the area’s median income. For individuals and families making 50 percent of the area median income—which is between $26,572 and $51,550 per year—15 units will be up for grabs. For individuals and families making 60 percent of the area median income—which is between $31,989 and $61,860 per year—80 units are available.

To apply, visit https://www.alvistatowers.com. The deadline for the lottery is Jan. 2. Applicants can register online or request a paper form by sending a letter to 316 West 118th St., 4th Floor New York, NY 10026.

