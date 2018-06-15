BY REV. DR. PHILIP CRAIG

Greater Springfield Community Church

Scripture: Ephesians 1:4-5 “For He chose us in him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in his sight. In love, He predestined us for adoption to sonship through Jesus Christ, in accordance with his pleasure and will.”

The question is asked today by many people, “Why is holiness so important? Holiness is important because Christ died for it. Jesus Christ suffered and shed his own blood on the cruel cross that we may be sanctified. He did not just die so that we could be saved from our having committed sins, but also so that we may be free from all sin. He suffered that he may sanctify the people.

The second reason why holiness is so important is that our carnal nature must be removed because it will drive us back into sin if we do not get rid of it. Holiness is important because it removes the sinful nature from our heart. If you desire to make heaven your home someday, you must be sanctified. Holiness prepares us for heaven. No sin can be allowed into heaven because it is a holy place that cannot tolerate any sin.

This includes the sinful nature of our hearts. If we are not delivered from that nature, then the work is not complete in our hearts. If God cannot completely cleanse us from all sin, then that would imply that God cannot completely defeat the power of sin. Thank God that he has conquered the power of all sin, and He has provided full salvation to those who desire it. Jesus suffered that we may be sanctified and make heaven our home someday.

I hope this doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings but many church members talk about holiness and sanctification, but don’t live it. In other words, they talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk. This scripture reminds us that God chose us for holiness before we were formed. This means that we are built to live the way God intended us to live. Christian perfection is “holiness of heart and life.” It is “walking the talk.” We reject holiness when we chose to live a life that is different from the one for which God predestined us.

God called you to live in love, forgiveness, respecting one another and obeying the commandments He gave to us through Moses. When we reject our predestined nature of living, we are rejecting living in holiness. By rejecting holiness, we are in fact rejecting Jesus’ death upon the cross. When we reject Jesus, we are rejecting eternal life. John 3:16 says that “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son—that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” Every believer’s ultimate goal should be to have eternal life.

We hear people speak about holiness, but you may never have heard it broken down like this before. Without holiness, there is no life beyond this life here on earth. Therefore, as Mark writes, “For what profits a man if he gains the whole world, but loses his own soul?” I pray this will make a positive impact on your life in some way—to help you walk in holiness today and receive all that God has for you. God Bless!

