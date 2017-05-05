Americans Rate Nurses High On Honesty

Nurses champion and promote the health of Americans coast to coast. As health-care specialists, they are ideally positioned to be the best role models, educators and advocates of healthy living, safety and wellness in America. Trust, therefore, plays an important role in the relationship between nurses and the communities they serve— and, according to statistics, these caring professionals are doing a stellar job.

According to a Gallup poll released in December 2016, nursing is the number-one most trusted profession in America for the 15th year in a row, with 84 percent of Americans rating nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as either “very high” or “high.” What better way to thank them for their trusted service than by paying them homage this National Nurses Week? Celebrated annually from May 6 to 12, this weeklong observance honors nurses for their dedication to advancing the quality of care in America.

Whether they are at the bedside of an ailing patient, in the ER or in the boardroom, nurses play a vital role in the health-care system. Some of their responsibilities include:

• Physical exams and preliminary diagnoses

• Health promotion, counseling and education

• Prevention of illness and injury

• Direct and supervised care of wounds and other personalized interventions

• Research toward improved practices and patient outcomes This National Nurses Week, join the country in thanking these caregivers— all 3.6 million of them— for the role they play in meeting the health-care needs of Americans in hospitals, nursing homes, community health centers, schools and even correctional facilities.

