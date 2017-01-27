The overpopulation of pets is caused by abandonment, lack of funds, cruelty and improper medical care. The New York ASPCA is committed to helping animals in Queens and throughout the City that have been abandoned, born on the street or are being mistreated. Should you want to adopt a pet, give up a pet or report any form of animal cruelty, here are some organizations and numbers you can call.
Amazing Animals Rescue and Adoptions
Whitestone
(718) 791-0477
Amazinanimals17@aol.com
Amazing Animal Rescue and Adoptions finds good homes for abandoned animals. They trap and spay or neuter animals. For those that are friendly, they find suitable homes. For those deemed unfriendly, they release them to their original homes. Call for appointment.
Animals Can’t Talk
PO Box 630408, Bayside
(718) 393-7535
animalscanttalk@aol.com
petfinder.com/shelters/NY142.html
ACT is a cat and kitten shelter, rescue and placement agency for the Little Neck and greater borough area. Unfortunately, ACT is not accepting cats at the moment, but they are currently looking for volunteers.
Bobbi & The Strays
80-36 Cooper Ave.
Glendale, NY
(718) 326-6070
bobbicares1@aol.com
CSM Stray Foundation
P.O 150128
Kew Gardens, NY
(917) 846-0934
csmstray.org
csmstray@aol.com
CSM Stray is a not-for-profit, feral cat protection group that originated in the Kew Gardens area of Queens.
For Our Friends
P.O. Box 203 Oakland Gardens
(718) 595-2161
fofadopt@nyc.rr.com
www.fof.petfinder.com
Four Paws Sake NYC
P.O. Box 790084
Middle Village, NY 11379
fourpawssake7@aol.com
Francis’s Friends
25-02 23rd Ave., Astoria
(347) 393-3649
francisfriends.org
ffirescue@yahoo.com
Francis’s Friends is a network of homes that rescue and nurse sick cats and kittens back to health and attempt to find them homes.
Heavenly Angels Animal Rescue Inc.
97-14 Liberty Ave., Ozone Park
haar13@aol.com
Linda’s Feral Cat Assistance
P.O. Box 770272
Woodside, NY 11377
Linda Bryant (718) 570-1786
pennycat45@hotmail.com
lindaferalcatassistance.com
Feral Cat Assistance is a trap-neuter-return group that cares for feral cats in the Woodside area. They regularly hold TNR and adoption events that interested parties can find out about on the group’s Facebook page.
LIC Ferals and Friends
Long Island City, New York 11101
licferals@gmail.com
www.petfinder.com/pet-search?shelterid=NY1235
LIC Ferals & Friends is a rescue group based in NYC. They are committed to helping homeless and abused animals through adoption, charity, education andoutreach
Silent Animal Voices Echo Animal Rescue
P.O. Box 570173, Whitestone
(917) 386-7867
savedirector@aol.com
www.saveanimalrescue.org/mission.html
SAVE is a non-for-profit, kill-free, volunteer rescue group that rescues strays and finds them homes. They also provide spay, neutering and medical care. Some animals are in vet offices or foster homes until they are adopted. This is not an animal shelter but will direct pet owners as to where to drop off their unwanted pets.