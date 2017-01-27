The overpopulation of pets is caused by abandonment, lack of funds, cruelty and improper medical care. The New York ASPCA is committed to helping animals in Queens and throughout the City that have been abandoned, born on the street or are being mistreated. Should you want to adopt a pet, give up a pet or report any form of animal cruelty, here are some organizations and numbers you can call.

Amazing Animals Rescue and Adoptions

Whitestone

(718) 791-0477

Amazinanimals17@aol.com

Amazing Animal Rescue and Adoptions finds good homes for abandoned animals. They trap and spay or neuter animals. For those that are friendly, they find suitable homes. For those deemed unfriendly, they release them to their original homes. Call for appointment.

Animals Can’t Talk

PO Box 630408, Bayside

(718) 393-7535

animalscanttalk@aol.com

petfinder.com/shelters/NY142.html

ACT is a cat and kitten shelter, rescue and placement agency for the Little Neck and greater borough area. Unfortunately, ACT is not accepting cats at the moment, but they are currently looking for volunteers.

Bobbi & The Strays

80-36 Cooper Ave.

Glendale, NY

(718) 326-6070

bobbicares1@aol.com

CSM Stray Foundation

P.O 150128

Kew Gardens, NY

(917) 846-0934

csmstray.org

csmstray@aol.com

CSM Stray is a not-for-profit, feral cat protection group that originated in the Kew Gardens area of Queens.

For Our Friends

P.O. Box 203 Oakland Gardens

(718) 595-2161

fofadopt@nyc.rr.com

www.fof.petfinder.com

Four Paws Sake NYC

P.O. Box 790084

Middle Village, NY 11379

fourpawssake7@aol.com

Francis’s Friends

25-02 23rd Ave., Astoria

(347) 393-3649

francisfriends.org

ffirescue@yahoo.com

Francis’s Friends is a network of homes that rescue and nurse sick cats and kittens back to health and attempt to find them homes.

Heavenly Angels Animal Rescue Inc.

97-14 Liberty Ave., Ozone Park

haar13@aol.com

Linda’s Feral Cat Assistance

P.O. Box 770272

Woodside, NY 11377

Linda Bryant (718) 570-1786

pennycat45@hotmail.com

lindaferalcatassistance.com

Feral Cat Assistance is a trap-neuter-return group that cares for feral cats in the Woodside area. They regularly hold TNR and adoption events that interested parties can find out about on the group’s Facebook page.

LIC Ferals and Friends

Long Island City, New York 11101

licferals@gmail.com

www.petfinder.com/pet-search?shelterid=NY1235

LIC Ferals & Friends is a rescue group based in NYC. They are committed to helping homeless and abused animals through adoption, charity, education andoutreach

Silent Animal Voices Echo Animal Rescue

P.O. Box 570173, Whitestone

(917) 386-7867

savedirector@aol.com

www.saveanimalrescue.org/mission.html

SAVE is a non-for-profit, kill-free, volunteer rescue group that rescues strays and finds them homes. They also provide spay, neutering and medical care. Some animals are in vet offices or foster homes until they are adopted. This is not an animal shelter but will direct pet owners as to where to drop off their unwanted pets.