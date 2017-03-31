Anti-Flooding Project Begins In Rosedale

Work has begun on another flood mitigation project in Southeast Queens, this time in the neighborhood of Rosedale.

A $25 million project in the heart of Rosedale is just the latest effort to mitigate the long standing flooding issues of residential Southeast Queens.

City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza and city Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Feniosky Peña-Mora announced on Monday that the project is officially under construction. According to the city agency heads, the project would “improve drainage” on roadways such as Hook Creek Boulevard, where the neighborhood lacks storm water infrastructure—for example, storm sewers and catch basins.

“This project will significantly upgrade the sewer infrastructure in Rosedale, bringing some much needed relief to residents,” said Sapienza.

In three key areas—Hook Creek Boulevard between 128th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard, Brookville Boulevard between 121st Street and 128th Drive and in portions of the adjacent neighborhood—new sewers will be constructed that would be able to take the brunt of the overflowing water. Once the new sewers are in place, more than 20,000 feet of infrastructure and 140 catch basins will be constructed to carry water away from residential streets and 2.5 miles of deteriorating pipes will be completely replaced.

The project is just the latest in a series of efforts from the DEP,

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) to solve flooding issues in Southeast Queens once and for all.

“The mayor’s commitment of $1.7 billion to reduce flooding and improve the quality of life in Southeast Queens means we will be able to bring similar peace of mind to even more residents in the coming years,” Sapienza said, mentioning de Blasio’s allocation in 2015.

A bill by Richards, a native of the flood prone neighborhoods of Southeast Queens, to mandate a public timeline and plan for DEP projects and implementations as well as periodic community updates was unanimously passed by the City Council, last week.

“Southeast Queens has been looking for solutions to flooding for decades, but at least now we have a plan,” Richards said.

In years prior, Richards has pushed the DEP to study issues and talk to his constituents about the woes plaguing the neighborhood.

“With every new project, we are getting closer to the days where flooding is a concern of the past,” Richards said. “The community of Rosedale has suffered through not only Hurricane Sandy, but every rain storm, so I look forward to seeing this $25 million project progress to improve drainage for homeowners, who often have to wait for large puddles to evaporate before the waters recede from their street.”

Funding for the project is being provided by the DEP while the DDC will oversee the construction, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2017.

Later this year, Richards’ district will see more than 18 large projects and several dozen smaller projects that would all contribute to solving the flood problem.