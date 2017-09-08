BY TRONE DOWD

The 105th Precinct has arrested a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl in Queens Village on Thursday night, the precinct’s commanding officer said.

According to police, the alleged attempted kidnapping occurred at approximately 7 p.m. at 213-22 Jamaica Ave. near a Key Food parking lot. Police reported that the girl was approached by Brooklyn’s Vladimir Suero, who allegedly grabbed the girl—who was with her mother at the time—and said, “You’re coming with me,” in Spanish.

Inspector Jeffrey Schiff, the commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, told the PRESS of Southeast Queens that the aggressor was fended off by the girl’s mother. The mother then went home and waited for her husband to arrive before reporting the incident to the precinct.

Due to community participation, police were able to connect the incident with a similar one that occurred in the area on Saturday morning. Suero was caught on video at a local beauty supply store and police connected this to an incident at a TD Bank, which was located a block away from the Key Food where the suspect allegedly accosted the girl. Suero had allegedly caused damage to the bank’s glass front door.

“With all the photos, we were able to get a facial recognition pretty much at the same time,” Schiff said.

Not long after recovering the footage and releasing a picture of the suspect to the public, the 105th received a tip via 1-800-Crime Stoppers.

“An anonymous tip came in from the 83rd Precinct stating that the guy we were looking for lives in a nearby shelter,” Schiff said.

Suero was charged with kidnapping, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age.

“He was positively identified by the victim and he has confessed,” Schiff said. “He thought the female victim was older and he wanted a ‘wife.’ He is now off the streets.”

Schiff pleaded that parents do not wait to report incidents involving children.

“Someone tries to take your kid, you call 911 right away,” he said. “We would have had a good chance of catching [Suero]. We do have a lot of assets here, it’s just a matter of getting there. Reporting the incident two or three hours later doesn’t help anybody.”