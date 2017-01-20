BY TRONE DOWD

Clyde Vanel, the newest face to join the Southeast Queens political scene, officially began his stint as assemblyman for the 33rd District last week.

The lawyer, education advocate and former aide to state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) was formerly sworn into office at the end of 2016. This is his first step into politics as an elected leader. The Press of Southeast Queens had a chance to speak with Vanel right after legislative session on Tuesday to talk about how he’s been settling into the position.

“I’m excited to be a newly elected Assembly member,” Vanel said, admitting that his first week involved a lot of getting accustomed. “We had to learn everything from finding out where our offices are and how to use the phones to preparing for our budget.”

Vanel, however, insisted that he doesn’t want the learning curve to slow down progress. In fact, he has already taken to the floor to speak on issues he thinks will better the lives of his constituents and community.

“On my second day of session, I introduced a resolution recognizing the victims of the 2010 Haitian earthquake,” he reported.

In addition to weekly state Assembly duties, Vanel said that he and his colleagues would be attending a presentation by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the state budget. Vanel said this is the perfect opportunity to make sure that the 33rd District is “positioned well for this year’s budget,”

“I’m learning as I go,” Vanel said. “It’s a blessing but it’s a lot to do.”

The assemblyman said that he has had tremendous support along the way from other Southeast Queens officials, including the Queens Delegation whom he says “rallied around him” since getting elected in November.

Jobs, programs for the elderly and improving education are the top priorities for Vanel, something he plans to explain in more detail during his district inauguration on Sunday.

“I have a full vision and plan,” Vanel said, specifying that jobs are one of the most important aspects of his agenda as assemblyman. “I live in a working class neighborhood. We’re not millionaires. We’re not fancy people, but the kids and the next generation can’t afford to live in the neighborhood they grew up in. That is a big problem. I’m going to keep talking about it and do what I can to make sure that we have good paying jobs, great careers for people in my district and people in my city.”

Vanel was elected in November 2016 following a highly competitive democratic primary. His predecessor, Barbara Clark, passed away suddenly last February. His district office is located at 97-01 Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village.

Vanel’s district inauguration is set for Jan. 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the CUNY York College Atrium.

Reach Trone Dowd at (718) 357-7400 x123 tdowd@queenspress.com or @theloniusly