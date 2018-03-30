BY JON CRONIN

Oscar Morel will face life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted in the first-degree murder of Imam Maulana Akonjee and his friend, Thara Uddin, the Queens district attorney said.

A judge declared Morel, 37, of Brooklyn, guilty of first-degree murder and several other charges for killing Akonjee, 55, and Uddin, 64, in broad daylight on Aug. 13, 2016. Both men were shot in the head as they walked home from prayer service at the Al-furqan Jame Masjid Mosque.

Just before 2 p.m. on that day, Akonjee and Uddin were on Liberty Avenue near 79th Street when Morel ran up behind them and shot them both in the head with a .38 caliber revolver. Akonjee was shot four times and Uddin was shot once. Both were rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they died of their injuries.

Police were able to get video from near the scene of the shooting that showed Morel leave a black SUV, shoot the two victims and then run back into the same SUV and leave.

Morel was also caught on video approximately 12 minutes after the shooting at a corner in Brooklyn at Pitkin and Pine avenues, where he is alleged to have struck a bicyclist with the SUV and left the scene without stopping. A bystander witnessed the incident from his car, followed the SUV and wrote down its license plate number.

Police then found a .38 caliber revolver hidden behind a wall in Morel’s Brooklyn apartment. A forensic investigation determined that it was the same gun used in the double murder.

On the day that police caught Morel, a public funeral was held for the two Bangledeshi Muslims in a local parking lot. Approximately 1,000 people—including Mayor Bill de Blasio—showed up. The funeral procession marched through the streets as hundreds of people chanted, “We want justice.”

Morel was convicted after a nearly three-week trial. Jurors deliberated for a day and found Morel guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for April 18, at which time the defendant faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This was a senseless act of gun violence in the middle of the afternoon and carried out in a close-knit neighborhood filled with families and children,” Queens DA Richard Brown said. “The defendant’s actions caused immeasurable grief—not only to the victims’ families, but the slaying struck at the heart of the Muslim community of Queens. I am hopeful today’s verdict will bring some closure to the family and many friends of the two men killed. The defendant now faces spending the rest of his natural life locked behind bars.”

