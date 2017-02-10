Charged with several counts of animal cruelty, one Brooklyn woman accused of participating in dog fights could face up to four years in prison after police allegedly found four Pit Bulls in a home in the Rockaways.

Detective Charles Cadiz with the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad obtained a warrant to search a house on Beach 65th Street in Far Rockaway rented to Cherise Mickens, 27, on Dec. 28. Officers found the dogs in stacked cages in the garage without food or water and they appeared underweight, with the bones of their rib cages protruding through their skin. The dogs also had several bruises and other injuries, including a broken jaw, teeth fractures and gum tissue injuries. Two of the dogs suffered from a red blood cell parasite transmitted through dog bites. Officers also allegedly found a Slat Mill and Break Stick, items commonly used for dog fighting, according to a statement by Brooklyn District Attorney Richard A. Brown.

“Some people may erroneously refer to dog fighting as a blood sport, but in actuality it is animal cruelty in its most brutalizing form,” said Brown. “As a result, these dogs were covered in old and new bruises, scratches and bite marks, no animal should be treated in such a vile manner.”

The dogs have since been rescued, according to Brown.

The criminal complaint charges against Mickens include 11 counts of prohibition of animal fighting, four counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide sustenance and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Released on her own recognizance, Mickens is ordered to return to court on March 1.

–Rodney D. Gantt