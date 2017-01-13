Steven McDonald, the beloved NYPD officer who gained fame for preaching forgiveness after being shot by an assailant in Central Park, died on Tuesday, Jan. 10 after having a heart attack. He was 59.

McDonald, who spent part of his life in Queens Village, made an international impact preaching the values of peace and forgiveness after a teenager, Shavod Jones, shot him in Central Park back in 1986. The attack left McDonald a quadriplegic, reliant on a ventilator, and resulted in Jones being sent to jail for attempted murder.

McDonald made waves, however, by forgiving Jones, and maintaining a correspondence with the teenager throughout Jones’ prison sentence. Jones would die in a motorcycle accident four days after being released from jail on parole in 1995.

McDonald made his forgiveness public during the baptism of his son, who was born in 1987, as his wife, Patti Ann, read a statement from him (McDonald could speak but had difficulties due to his ventilator). “I forgive him and hope that he can find peace and purpose in his life,” the statement read.

“There was goodness in his inner being,” McDonald told The New York Times in 1995.

McDonald would go on to preach the importance of forgiveness all around the world. He would travel to Northern Ireland to try to encourage reconciliation between the often conflicting Catholics and Protestants. He would also take his message to Israel.

McDonald was a strong promoter of the Roman Catholic faith, and religion factored majorly into his message.

Prior to becoming an NYPD officer, McDonald served in the U.S. Navy. He had been married to Patti Ann for a year before being shot, and she was pregnant with their son at the time.

