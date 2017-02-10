BY LEYLAND HAZLEWOOD

Every February, for more than 40 years, we pause to celebrate Black History Month, which was officially designated as such in 1976 when President Gerald R. Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

In spite of the contribution of slavery in creating the capital and wealth to build our nation and the achievements of black folks in every sphere of American life, we have found it necessary to seek recognition of our worth and contributions from the broader society. This official designation of Black History Month came into being 50 years after historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced the second week of February to be Negro History Week.

When Woodson, the son of freed Virginia slaves, launched Negro History Week, it was a plea for survival and he contended: “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated. The American Indian left no continuous record. He did not appreciate the value of tradition; and where is he today? The Hebrew keenly appreciated the value of tradition, as is attested by the Bible itself. In spite of worldwide persecution, therefore, he is a great factor in our civilization.”

The denial of black achievement has been almost instinctive and associated with horrendous obstacles. This has helped us to identify our outstanding heroes and heroines. Typically, it has required great courage, nobility of character, unusual effort and resolve to prevail against seemingly insurmountable odds. We recognize these characteristics in our pantheon of heroes: civil rights, entertainment, government, education, science and sports. This is what many of us celebrate during Black History Month.

But did these heroes do it all alone? How many teachers, policemen, cooks, students, taxi drivers and factory workers boycotted the buses in Montgomery and marched at Selma? Did Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech to only a few dignitaries on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial? The history books do not record the army of anonymous individuals who, often, at great personal sacrifice show up to make sure that our heroes will prevail. Their acts are also noble and courageous and they seek no fame or particular recognition. Their individual actions are seldom celebrated. They just do the “right thing.” These ordinary folks are our everyday heroes.

So, let us also celebrate our ordinary everyday heroes or families and workers who are inspired by our super heroes to do “the right things.” They have the potential to make each day historic. There is no need to wait for the broader society to validate their worth and humaneness. They make Black History Days each month.

Leyland Hazlewood is business advisor, public speaker and author of “The Ultimate Guide to Doing Business in Africa.”