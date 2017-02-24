Black History Month Should Promote Remembrance And Action

BY REV. DR. FLOYD H. FLAKE

Black History Month is more than an occasion for remembering the past. This month, rather, it is an opportunity to approach the past as a resource for transforming the present and building a better future.

Reciting the achievements of yesterday, while inspiring, is not a substitute for rolling up our sleeves to solve today’s issues. Take the issue of voting rights. The passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act marks a high point in making democracy real for African Americans. Today, however, more than 33 states have some version of voter identification rules on the books. These rules are troubling because they create barriers that lower voter turnout among minorities. Remembering the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement, for instance, will not automatically establish transparent, fair elections. What is needed for that task is a sense of black history that inspires current-day teamwork and solution-oriented thinking to address this issue—and all of the issues confronting black communities.

In 1926, the noted black historian Carter G. Woodson partnered with a well-known minister named Jesse Moorland to declare the second week of February Negro History Week. By establishing this cultural precedent, Woodson and Moorland sought to refute the idea that African Americans have no significant traditions to preserve and commemorate. Negro History Week eventually evolved into Black History Month, an annual celebration recognized by each United States president since 1976. Black History Month continues to advance Woodson’s original vision by publicizing the accomplishments and struggles of African Americans in this country. Additionally, the observance of Black History Month underscores the reality that the story of African Americans is also the story of America.

By God’s grace, I have had the pleasure of serving Queens as the senior pastor of the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York and as a member of the U.S. Congress. When I joined this community over 40 years ago, we faced an array of challenges—economic, social, spiritual and political. In that same time period, we made significant strides by constructing two federal buildings providing over 6,000 permanent jobs, creating senior housing and social service centers, providing affordable homeownership opportunities, a federal credit union and other measurable improvements. These accomplishments are the fruit of a collective effort. Without the energetic civic traditions of this borough, none of these accomplishments would be possible. Nevertheless, there is much work that remains to be done. If we draw strength from the still-unfolding drama of black history, we will find ample resources to help us accomplish even greater things in the months and years to come.

The Rev. Dr. Floyd H. Flake is the pastor of the Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York