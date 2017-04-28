Black Lives Matter Holds Queens Forum

BY JON CRONIN

The rights of African-Americans should be included in discussions on human rights, national activist Tamika Mallory said during her keynote address on grassroots community engagement at a Black Lives Matter summit held at LaGuardia Community College on April 20.

Mallory, 36, said that since she aided in the organization of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, her travels have taken her around the world.

“I want to make sure that whenever they’re talking about human rights, they’re talking about the rights of black and brown people,” she said during the summit at the Long Island City college.

Mallory has been lauded as “a leader of tomorrow” by a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama and was on the transition committee for Mayor Bill de Blasio. At the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March, she delivered a speech to more than 700,000 people, and she was the youngest executive director of the National Action Network. She has since founded a strategic planning firm in New York City known as Mallory Consulting.

Her most salient point to students who attended last week’s summit was that “it’s not going to be convenient,” when fighting for the idea that all lives matter.

“You cannot say ‘all lives matter’ until black lives matter,” she said. “Since the ‘black lives matter’ hashtag has blown up, I have seen more of an expression of love in our communities.”

However, she believes that with the popularity of Black Lives Matter, there is the danger of “slipping into a place of complacency that we cannot afford to be in.”

“At this hour, we’re going to have to turn up the heat and be a little more active in our activism,” she said.

She recalled a discussion that she had with a colleague regarding their regret over the convenience of PayPal, the online pay service that was founded by Peter Thiel, who was a financial backer of President Donald Trump’s campaign. Thiel also co-founded Palantir, a company recently hired by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to create a case-management system. There has been some concern that the company would use its data management to track airline passengers and immigrants.

Mallory said that she and her colleague agreed that while the service is “convenient” for their work, “it isn’t good for [their] communities.”

“It’s not going to be convenient,” she said regarding the contradiction and Black Lives Matter’s mission going forward. “It’s not going to feel good. It’s not going to be safe. I’ve been telling people everywhere I go. If you feel comfortable and say that you are an activist or that you are in the resistance movement, you’re not doing it properly.”

She points to the struggle for reproductive rights that is common across ethnicities in the United States, but notes that there aren’t discussions on reproductive rights for women in prison or those who are afraid to have children since they live in a community with high-crime statistics.

“If that is not a reproductive rights struggle for you, then your fight is inauthentic,” she said. “Anti-blackness is a cancer in this country….We are not equal in this country.”

Mallory said that when she travels around the country, she asks people to question why people will address the struggle of white women who fight to earn a salary that is comparable to a white man, but won’t consider why a woman of color doesn’t make as much as a white woman does.

“That’s anti-blackness,” she said.

She is often asked, when making such statements, why she works with people who do not address these issues and takes part in events such as the recent Women’s March. Mallory said that her aim is to ensure that African-Americans are included in discussions on human rights issues.

“We, people of color, are not at the center of the conversation,” she said.

