Police said that a man’s body was found floating in Jamaica Bay on Wednesday.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on May 2, police recovered the badly decomposed body of a man—who is believed to be in his 40s—in Jamaica Bay near East 16th Street and Channel Road in Broad Channel, according to NYPD Lt. John Grimpel.

The man, who was wearing shorts, was pronounced dead on arrival by emergency responders.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and the city’s medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

–Ariel Hernandez