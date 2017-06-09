Borough-Wide: Grand Larceny, Robbery Pattern, Counterfeit Ring

Grand Larceny

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating several individuals who are wanted in connection with several incidents involving the possession of forgery devices within the confines of the 102nd, 106th, 107th, 108th and 115th precincts.

Between Aug. 31 and Jan. 11, the individuals installed and removed deep insert skimmers as well as pinhole cameras or false key pad overlays at various banks throughout Queens and Brooklyn in an attempt to compromise customers’ credit and debit card information, police said.

The suspects are responsible for the withdrawal of more than $50,000 in cash from various ATMs as a result of the information they’ve obtained. The individuals are described as white men who wear dark clothing and glasses, although they often change their appearances to conceal their identities.

Robbery Pattern

Police said that they are searching for an individual wanted in connection with robberies in the 102nd, 106th and 113th precincts in late May.

On May 27, the suspect entered a Conoco gas station, located at 88-14 101st Ave. in Ozone Park, around 5:45 a.m. and displayed a handgun to the store’s 52-year-old male employee, demanding money. The employee complied and gave the individual approximately $100 in cash.

Around 7 a.m. that same day, the individual entered a Lukoil gas station, located at 118-01 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park, and displayed a handgun to the 34-year-old male employee, demanding money. The employee complied and gave the suspect approximately $3,000 in cash.

And on May 30, the suspect entered a Gulf gas station, located at 133-44 150th St. in South Ozone Park, and displayed a handgun to a 42-year-old male employee, demanding money. The employee gave the suspect approximately $400 in cash.

The suspect is described as a black man who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan work boots.

Counterfeit Ring

A Queens County grand jury has indicted 11 individuals, charging them with running a counterfeit credit card operation in which they allegedly forged charge cards and made tens of thousands of dollars in purchases at stores in Queens, Long Island, Connecticut, Virginia and Maryland between October 2016 and April 2017, the Queens district attorney said.

Eight of the defendants were indicted on June 1 before Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Zaro on charges of criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny, criminal possession of a forged instrument, conspiracy, petit larceny and falsifying business records.

The Queens home of one defendant—Jordan Clarke, 26—was allegedly used as a mill, where the defendants allegedly created the forged credit cards. The home was also allegedly a gathering for “shoppers” to drop off merchandise that was then distributed among the defendants. It is alleged that gift cards purchased along with some of the other merchandise were sold to fences in Queens County for cash, the DA said.