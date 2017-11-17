BY TRONE DOWD

A 37-year-old man who killed 105th Precinct Detective Brian Moore in 2015 was convicted on a murder charge at Queens County Criminal Court on Thursday, according to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Demetrius Blackwell fatally shot Moore and injured his partner, Officer Erik Jansen, in Queens Village after the two cops had pulled up to his car to question him about his suspicious behavior just moments prior.

In an attempt to throw authorities off his trail, Blackwell snuck into a nearby home to get rid of the weapon and changed out of his clothing. His concerted effort to alter his appearance was futile and he was arrested just hours after the shooting. The disposed weapon was discovered two days later, complete with DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

The trial lasted three weeks before a jury of five men and seven women came to their conclusion. After just two hours of deliberations over the course of two days, Blackwell was found guilty of first-degree murder, first degree attempted murder and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“The evidence of the defendant’s guilt presented at trial was truly overwhelming,” Brown said. “The jury fairly weighed all the evidence offered by both sides before concluding– unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt – that the defendant deliberately fired a weapon at the two police officers without provocation or warning, killing one of them. It is likely that he will never again taste another day of freedom.”

The trial was overseen by Queens Supreme Court Justice Gregory L. Lasak. Brown shared his condolences with Moore’s family.

“Our sympathies go out to Officer Brian Moore’s family for the loss of their loved one and the prolonged pain that they and Officer Erik Jansen and his family have had to endure as this case made its way through the criminal justice system,” Brown said. “Although the verdict cannot bring back Brian, I hope that today’s conviction brings a sense of closure and comfort to his family, friends and colleagues, knowing that his killer finally has been held accountable for his heinous and cowardly act.”

Blackwell’s sentencing is set to take place on Dec. 12. He faces up to life in prison without parole.

