Brooklyn Teen Indicted in Jamaica Avenue Rape

A 17-year-old Brooklyn man has been indicted on charges of predatory sexual assault, first degree rape and other crimes for an alleged attack on a 50-year-old shopkeeper earlier this month.

The incident occurred on May 6. According to Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, defendant Donovan Fenton allegedly walked into a discount shop on Jamaica Avenue. It is said that the teenager displayed a knife and threatened to kill the woman. Brown allegedly ordered the 50-year-old victim to go down into the basement with him, forcing her to perform oral sex before raping her at knife point.

The defendant then fled on foot after allegedly grabbing cash from the store’s register.

At Fenton’s arraignment, prosecutors noted that his DNA allegedly matched the semen from the rape kit and a fingerprint found on a door of the basement where the sexual assault is believed to have taken place.

“The allegations in this case are very disturbing,” Brown said in a public statement released last Friday. “The defendant is accused of raping a 50-year-old shopkeeper, who was forced into her store’s basement at knife-point where she was viciously violated. The defendant now faces significant jail time.”

Fenton has been charged in an eight-count indictment. In addition to predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape, he is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Fenton was held on a $2 million bond or $1 million cash bail. He is set to return to court on June 21. If convicted, Fenton faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

–Trone Dowd