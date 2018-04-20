Brothers Shot Outside Richmond Hill Club

Two brothers are both in stable condition following a shooting that took place outside the Rose Lounge in Richmond Hill last weekend, police said.

On April 15 at approximately 3:45 a.m., a 28-year-old man got into a dispute with another man outside the lounge, located at 89-25 130th St., and was shot in the head and elbow, police said. The man’s 21-year-old brother was shot in the hand and leg.

The brothers were both taken to Jamaica Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police said that they have a person of interest in custody who has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents in the community said that the neighborhood is “generally safe,” but they want more safety measures around nightclubs.

A staff member for Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) said that the councilwoman would contact the 102nd Precinct to determine if there are safety issues surrounding local nightclubs and whether any action needs to be taken.

–Ariel Hernandez