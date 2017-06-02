Building Bridges and Keeping Queens Safe

BY JAMES FARRELL

Deputy Inspector Deodat Urprasad, the commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, knows the importance of making personal connections in the community he patrols. It’s a lesson he’s held on to since his days as a beat cop at PSA 3, a patrol unit that covers a number of public housing developments in Brooklyn.

“I learned to treat them the way you want to be treated, and that’s something that I transcend into the type of my management style,” he said.

Urprasad is the youngest of eight children in a family who hailed from Guyana. He and his parents arrived in the United States in August 1973—following Urprasad’s older brothers, who arrived in 1966 in search of a better education. At the time of his parents’ arrival, Urprasad was 5 years old. He moved to Queens in fifth grade, where he has lived since.

He attended York College for a political science degree with the intention of pursuing a career in law. After college, Urprasad worked with a foster-care agency known as Little Flowers Children Services before pursuing a master’s in public administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Prior to that, during his time at York, he had taken the police test.

“I just took it just to take it,” he said.

In 1992, Urprasad completed his master’s. That same year, in an unexpected turn of events, he graduated from the Police Academy.

As a case worker with the foster-care agency, he had experience going into the often-tough neighborhoods that he would cover as a housing cop with PSA 3.

“Coincidentally, I end up working in these types of neighborhoods. I enjoyed it. With housing, 99.9 percent of the people I deal with were hard-working people,” he said.

Urprasad spent his time in housing working all over the city and learning how to de-escalate tense situations before resorting to arrests or force. Then he worked up the ranks, becoming a sergeant in 1999, lieutenant in 2002 and captain in 2007, spending time in Brooklyn and the Bronx before becoming a deputy inspector in 2015 and taking over the 102nd Precinct.

Throughout his career, he has always worked to be out in the community—and as the 102nd Precinct commanding officer, he encourages his cops to do the same.

At the nearby PS 161, for instance, there had been an uptick in students being robbed.

“At 2:30 p.m., I’ll have the sector assigned, park their car and walk around that area there,” he said.

The 102nd Precinct is not yet part of the NYPD’s expanding Neighborhood Policing program, which assigns neighborhood coordinating officers (NCOs) to specific areas to become regular, friendly faces and community liaisons. But Urprasad tries to run his precinct with the same philosophy in mind, assigning the same cops to patrol the busy commercial corridor of Jamaica Avenue and encouraging them to interact with businesses and become regulars in the communities.

And the effect is visible: Since taking over, the 102nd Pecinct has seen a 41 percent reduction in crime.

“They’re there to prevent crime, but they’re there to interact with the community,” he said.

To this day, Urprasad loves getting out of the office and spending time in the community, working with different religious groups to ensure that holidays and festivals are safe and attending community meetings to encourage the area’s immigrant communities to take time to engage with police officers.

“Being part of an immigrant community and being an immigrant myself, I’d like to see them more involved,” he said.