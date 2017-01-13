BY JON CRONIN

Originally it was reported that the Court Square City View Tower would be 79 stories, but new details reveal that the building’s stature has been scaled back to 66 stories and 984 feet tall. However, it will still be the tallest building in Queens.

The new renderings are a bit of a sleeker design.

Court Square City View Tower, which was announced last spring, will now have 800 condominium units with unparalleled 360-degree views of Manhattan and the surrounding skyline. This all-glass-curtain-wall building is a sleek, monolithic structure with re-entrant corners articulating the form and creating a place for balconies.

According to Hill-West, the architecture firm that designed it, “The designers used two shades of glass, a neutral blue on the broader faces of the building and a clear green on the edges. The result is a building that appears to expose its special interiors beyond its glassy exterior. Both the base of the building and the crown are treated with a screen of metal fins that adds lightness to the crown and conceals parking at the base. This language of metal fins allows the private residential entry and the public MTA entry at the building base to both relate to each other and be separate.”

They added, “The building boasts a double-height sky-lit amenity space with a mezzanine lounge overlooking a pool on the third floor. On the fifth floor, amenities overlook an exterior terrace. A fitness center, sauna, spa, yoga room, parking and storage round out the luxury experience.”

Last spring it was announced that the building will be easily accessible to public transit–with the Court Square subway station and the E, F, G and 7 trains just steps away and the Queensboro Plaza station, served by the N and 7 trains, a short walk to the north.

The tower will also be taller than One Court Square, which is less than a block away, and several dozen feet taller than a 915-foot tower, Queens Plaza Park, proposed for 47th Avenue just north of Queens Plaza.

The building boom in Long Island City is the result of a 2001 rezoning that allowed for taller skyscrapers to be constructed in and around Court Square and Queens Plaza, forming another “downtown” atmosphere in the area. Most of the tallest structures that have been built and are under construction are residential, however, as the desire for living space grows exponentially in Long Island City.

More than 10,000 apartments and 1.5 million square feet of office space have been developed in the Court Square/Queens Plaza area since the 2001 rezoning, according to the New York City Economic Development Corp.

The building sits near LaGuardia Airport’s flight path. The project is slated to break ground in 2017 and be completed in 2019.