The Queens Borough Public Library is an autonomous library system, guided by a 19-member board of trustees alternately appointed by the mayor of the City of New York and the Queens borough president. The mayor, public advocate, comptroller, speaker of the City Council and borough president are ex officio members. Due to a change in state law enacted in 2014, the mayor and borough president have the power to both appoint and remove members.

The Queens Library serves 2.3 million people from 62 locations, plus seven Adult Learning Centers and two Family Literacy Centers. It circulates among the highest numbers of books and other library materials in the country.

Arverne: 312 Beach 54th St.

(718) 634-4784

Astoria: 14-01 Astoria Blvd.

(718) 278-2220

Auburndale: 25-55 Francis Lewis Blvd.

(718) 352-2027

Baisley Park: 117-11 Sutphin Blvd.

(718) 529-1590

Bay Terrace: 18-36 Bell Blvd.

(718) 423-7004

Bayside: 214-20 Northern Blvd.

(718) 229-1834

Bellerose: 250-06 Hillside Ave.

(718) 831-8644

Briarwood: 85-12 Main St.

(718) 658-1680

Broad Channel: 16-26 Cross Bay Blvd.

(718) 318-4943

Broadway: 40-20 Broadway

(718) 721-2462

Cambria Heights: 218-13 Linden Blvd.

(718) 528-3535

Central Library: (Jamaica),

Children’s Library Discovery Center, Job Information Center, The Archives: 89-11 Merrick Blvd.

(718) 990-0700

Corona: 38-23 104th St.

(718) 426-2844

Court Square: 25-01 Jackson Ave.

(718) 937-2790

Douglaston/Little Neck: 249-01 Northern Blvd.

(718) 225-8414

East Elmhurst: 95-06 Astoria Blvd.

(718) 424-2619

(closed for renovations with book bus service provided on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

East Flushing: 196-36

Northern Blvd.

(718) 357-6643

Elmhurst: 86-07 Broadway

(718) 271-1020

Far Rockaway: 1637 Central Ave.

(718) 327-2549

Flushing: 41-17 Main St.

(718) 661-1200

Forest Hills: 108-19 71st Ave.

(718) 268-7934

Fresh Meadows: 193-20 Horace Harding Expwy.

(718) 454-7272

Glen Oaks: 256-04 Union Tpke

(718) 831-8636

Glendale: 78-60 73rd Place

(718) 821-4980

Hillcrest: 187-05 Union Tpke

(718) 454-2786

Hollis: 202-05 Hillside Ave.

(718) 465-7355

Howard Beach: 92-06 156th Ave.

(718) 641-7086

Jackson Heights: 35-51 81st St.

(718) 899-2500

*Kew Gardens Hills: (temporary location) 71-34 Main St.

(718) 261-6654

Langston Hughes: 100-01 Northern Blvd.

(718) 651-1100

Laurelton: 134-26 225th St.

(718) 528-2822

Lefferts: 103-34 Lefferts Blvd.

(718) 843-5950

Lefrak City: 98-30 57th Ave.

(718) 592-7677

Long Island City: 37-44 21st St.

(718) 752-3700

Maspeth: 69-70 Grand Ave.

(718) 639-5228

*McGoldrick: 155-06 Roosevelt Ave.

(off Northern Blvd.)

(718) 461-1616 (temporarily closed for renovations with bus service provided Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Middle Village: 72-31 Metropolitan Ave.

(718) 326-1390

Mitchell-Linden: 31-32 Union St.

(718) 539-2330

North Forest Park: 98-27 Metropolitan Ave.

(718) 261-5512

North Hills: 57-04 Marathon Pkwy.

(718) 225-3550

*Ozone Park: 92-24 Rockaway Blvd.

(718) 845-3127

(temporarily closed for renovations with bus service provided on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Peninsula: 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

(718) 634-1110

Pomonok: 158-21 Jewel Ave.

(718) 591-4343

Poppenhusen: 121-23 14th Ave.

(718) 359-1102

Queens Library For Teens:

2002 Cornago Ave.,

Far Rockaway

(718) 471-2573

Queens Village: 94-11 217th St.

(718) 776-6800

*Queensboro Hill: 60-05 Main St.

(718) 359-8332 (temporarily closed for renovations with bus service provided on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Queensbridge (Family Literacy and Learning Center):

10-43 41st Ave.

Ravenswood (Family Literacy Center) 35-32 21st St.

Rego Park: 91-41 63rd Drive (718) 459-5140

Richmond Hill: 118-14 Hillside Ave.

(718) 849-7150

Ridgewood: 20-12 Madison St. (718) 821-4770

Rochdale Village: 169-09 137th Ave.

(718) 723-4440

Rosedale: 144-20 243rd St. (718) 528-8490

St. Albans: 191-05 Linden Blvd. (718) 528-8196

Seaside: 116-15 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

(718) 634-1876

South Hollis: 204-01 Hollis Ave. (718) 465-6779

South Jamaica: 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

(718) 739-4088

South Ozone Park: 128-16 Rockaway Blvd.

(718) 529-1660

Steinway: 21-45 31st St.

(718) 728-1965

Sunnyside: 43-06 Greenpoint Ave.

(718) 784-3033

Whitestone: 151-10 14th Road (718) 767-8010

Windsor Park: 79-50 Bell Blvd. (718) 468-8300

Woodhaven: 85-41 Forest Pkwy. (718) 849-1010

Woodside: 54-22 Skillman Ave. (718) 429-4700