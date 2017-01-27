The Queens Borough Public Library is an autonomous library system, guided by a 19-member board of trustees alternately appointed by the mayor of the City of New York and the Queens borough president. The mayor, public advocate, comptroller, speaker of the City Council and borough president are ex officio members. Due to a change in state law enacted in 2014, the mayor and borough president have the power to both appoint and remove members.
The Queens Library serves 2.3 million people from 62 locations, plus seven Adult Learning Centers and two Family Literacy Centers. It circulates among the highest numbers of books and other library materials in the country.
Arverne: 312 Beach 54th St.
(718) 634-4784
Astoria: 14-01 Astoria Blvd.
(718) 278-2220
Auburndale: 25-55 Francis Lewis Blvd.
(718) 352-2027
Baisley Park: 117-11 Sutphin Blvd.
(718) 529-1590
Bay Terrace: 18-36 Bell Blvd.
(718) 423-7004
Bayside: 214-20 Northern Blvd.
(718) 229-1834
Bellerose: 250-06 Hillside Ave.
(718) 831-8644
Briarwood: 85-12 Main St.
(718) 658-1680
Broad Channel: 16-26 Cross Bay Blvd.
(718) 318-4943
Broadway: 40-20 Broadway
(718) 721-2462
Cambria Heights: 218-13 Linden Blvd.
(718) 528-3535
Central Library: (Jamaica),
Children’s Library Discovery Center, Job Information Center, The Archives: 89-11 Merrick Blvd.
(718) 990-0700
Corona: 38-23 104th St.
(718) 426-2844
Court Square: 25-01 Jackson Ave.
(718) 937-2790
Douglaston/Little Neck: 249-01 Northern Blvd.
(718) 225-8414
East Elmhurst: 95-06 Astoria Blvd.
(718) 424-2619
(closed for renovations with book bus service provided on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
East Flushing: 196-36
Northern Blvd.
(718) 357-6643
Elmhurst: 86-07 Broadway
(718) 271-1020
Far Rockaway: 1637 Central Ave.
(718) 327-2549
Flushing: 41-17 Main St.
(718) 661-1200
Forest Hills: 108-19 71st Ave.
(718) 268-7934
Fresh Meadows: 193-20 Horace Harding Expwy.
(718) 454-7272
Glen Oaks: 256-04 Union Tpke
(718) 831-8636
Glendale: 78-60 73rd Place
(718) 821-4980
Hillcrest: 187-05 Union Tpke
(718) 454-2786
Hollis: 202-05 Hillside Ave.
(718) 465-7355
Howard Beach: 92-06 156th Ave.
(718) 641-7086
Jackson Heights: 35-51 81st St.
(718) 899-2500
*Kew Gardens Hills: (temporary location) 71-34 Main St.
(718) 261-6654
Langston Hughes: 100-01 Northern Blvd.
(718) 651-1100
Laurelton: 134-26 225th St.
(718) 528-2822
Lefferts: 103-34 Lefferts Blvd.
(718) 843-5950
Lefrak City: 98-30 57th Ave.
(718) 592-7677
Long Island City: 37-44 21st St.
(718) 752-3700
Maspeth: 69-70 Grand Ave.
(718) 639-5228
*McGoldrick: 155-06 Roosevelt Ave.
(off Northern Blvd.)
(718) 461-1616 (temporarily closed for renovations with bus service provided Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Middle Village: 72-31 Metropolitan Ave.
(718) 326-1390
Mitchell-Linden: 31-32 Union St.
(718) 539-2330
North Forest Park: 98-27 Metropolitan Ave.
(718) 261-5512
North Hills: 57-04 Marathon Pkwy.
(718) 225-3550
*Ozone Park: 92-24 Rockaway Blvd.
(718) 845-3127
(temporarily closed for renovations with bus service provided on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Peninsula: 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
(718) 634-1110
Pomonok: 158-21 Jewel Ave.
(718) 591-4343
Poppenhusen: 121-23 14th Ave.
(718) 359-1102
Queens Library For Teens:
2002 Cornago Ave.,
Far Rockaway
(718) 471-2573
Queens Village: 94-11 217th St.
(718) 776-6800
*Queensboro Hill: 60-05 Main St.
(718) 359-8332 (temporarily closed for renovations with bus service provided on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Queensbridge (Family Literacy and Learning Center):
10-43 41st Ave.
Ravenswood (Family Literacy Center) 35-32 21st St.
Rego Park: 91-41 63rd Drive (718) 459-5140
Richmond Hill: 118-14 Hillside Ave.
(718) 849-7150
Ridgewood: 20-12 Madison St. (718) 821-4770
Rochdale Village: 169-09 137th Ave.
(718) 723-4440
Rosedale: 144-20 243rd St. (718) 528-8490
St. Albans: 191-05 Linden Blvd. (718) 528-8196
Seaside: 116-15 Rockaway Beach Blvd.
(718) 634-1876
South Hollis: 204-01 Hollis Ave. (718) 465-6779
South Jamaica: 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.
(718) 739-4088
South Ozone Park: 128-16 Rockaway Blvd.
(718) 529-1660
Steinway: 21-45 31st St.
(718) 728-1965
Sunnyside: 43-06 Greenpoint Ave.
(718) 784-3033
Whitestone: 151-10 14th Road (718) 767-8010
Windsor Park: 79-50 Bell Blvd. (718) 468-8300
Woodhaven: 85-41 Forest Pkwy. (718) 849-1010
Woodside: 54-22 Skillman Ave. (718) 429-4700