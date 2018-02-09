A 25-year-old Far Rockaway man who attempted to escape from Rikers Island this past summer was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years to life for robbing two homes in Queens, the Queens district attorney said.

Naquan Hill, of Eggert Place in Far Rockaway, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of second-degree burglary. He was sentenced on Feb. 1 to 16 years to life in prison as a mandatory persistent felon, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

“The defendant, who admitted to burglarizing two residences—violated the sanctity of the victims’ homes—in an effort to enrich himself at the expense of others,” Brown said. “The defendant took their valuables and because he is a persistent felon, the defendant will spend a very long time incarcerated for his actions.”

Hill burgled six homes in Queen between July 1, 2016 and Nov. 28, 2016. He stole jewelry, electronics and clothing. Police found his DNA at five of the burglaries.

Hill used his own name to register several of the electronic devices he stole. One victim was able to use the Find My iPhone App to discover Hill’s home and turned that information over to the police.

Police then conducted a search of Hill’s home with a warrant. They found items from all six burglaries, and others in Queens and Nassau County. Another warrant was issued for Hill’s Facebook account, which featured pictures of the stolen items.

In July 2017, Hill attempted to escape from Rikers Island. He was caught a few hours later while still on the island. That case is pending in Bronx Supreme Court.

–Jon Cronin