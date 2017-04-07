CB 14 Approves Downtown Far Rock Plan

BY TRONE DOWD

Community Board 14 voted last week in favor of the long awaited plan to revitalize Downtown Far Rockaway.

The vote comes more than a year after the plan was first proposed. The New York City Development Corporation—alongside Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Small Business Services, the city’s Department of Transportation and several other city agencies—has actively tried to bring back the bustling commercial area of Far Rockaway. With its proximity to the A train, a beach and John F. Kennedy Airport, Downtown Far Rockaway is seen as having untapped potential, if handled correctly.

CB 14 District Manager Jonathan Gaska told the Press of Southeast Queens that while the board was in favor of the plan, its approval came with some concessions that needed to be addressed.

“Our biggest concern is the effect [the plan would have] on the residents that live here now,” Gaska said. “What will the impacts be? They’ve lived here through the bad days. They lived through [Hurricane] Sandy, they’ve lived through the city and the state ignoring Downtown Far Rockaway for 50 years. Now that they’re going to fix it and improve it, that’s great, but how will all of this affect the quality of life for the people who have lived here?”

As a result, the board demanded that amenities—including zoned schools, parks, improved parking and upgrades to existing infrastructure, such as community centers—be made prominent in the development plan to not only make the area viable for long-time residents, but also attractive to the additional 3,000 to 4,000 people that the peninsula is expecting.

“Clearly, if you’re going to invite all of these new people, they’re going to want these things just like everyone else,” Gaska said.

Gaska said that the board also made sure that existing businesses that have long operated out of Downtown Far Rockaway are not forgotten moving forward and given the chance to reopen in new retail spaces. He said that he also wants eligible residents to be prioritized for available construction jobs.

With those demands noted, the plan was an easier sell, Gaska said. Moving forward, he said that members will have to work closely with the city to make sure that these conditions are met.

“When this is all said and done and it’s all built out in 10 years, everyone in city government who works on this will be someplace else,” Gaska said. “We’ll have a new mayor, a new council member, we’ll have a new council. The folks who live here will have to live with whatever is done. We want to make sure that it’s done correctly.”

Richards said that he was pleased by the vote in a statement.

“Last night, Community Board 14’s approval of the Downtown Far Rockaway revitalization plan with conditions is a historic vote of confidence that shows the community is ready for a better Far Rockaway,” Richards said. “We look forward to continuing our work with the city to ensure this is the strongest plan for the Far Rockaway community.

We will be working hard through our negotiations to ensure that your voices are heard.”

In January, Mayor Bill de Blasio showed his support for the plan by announcing that he would dedicate $91 million in city capital to help make the proposal a reality. The mayor would have the final say in approving the plan.