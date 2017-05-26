Celebrate The Summer In Queens’ Parks

BY TRONE DOWD

With the summer finally upon us, it’s time to dig out sporting equipment and bikes and find excuses for staying outside, remaining active and having fun.

In New York City, Queens in particular, parks provide multiple ways to have fun outdoors. Whether you’re taking a stroll with the family, enjoying a leisurely bike ride through the blossoming trees, visiting for a quick picnic or simply sitting and relaxing by a local pond, taking advantage of a local park is one of the cheapest forms of entertainment.

The Queens Tribune has put together a list of some of the borough’s top parks and various activities that can be found therein.

Brookville Park (Rosedale)

Often referred to as “the jewel of Rosedale,” Brookville Park is absolutely stunning. It features football and baseball fields, tennis and handball courts, fitness equipment, barbeque pits and an active community that ensures that there’s never a shortage of activities going on at the greenspace.

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is the fourth-largest park in the city. The flagship park makes numerous appearances in movies and pop culture. With its trademark Unisphere and striking New York State Pavilion, the park is home to iconic imagery synonymous with the world’s borough.

Located off 111th Street, Flushing Meadows is a major attraction for the borough. At nearly 900 acres, it actually out-sizes Central Park. In addition to greenspace, the park features several Queens staples, including the New York Hall of Science, USTA Stadium—which is home to the U.S. Open, Queens Zoo, Queens Museum and, of course, Citifield, home of the New York Mets.

Last year, the park hosted the first-ever Meadows Fest, a two-day music festival featuring the hottest names in the industry, all while celebrating the diversity and varying cultures of Queens. Flushing Meadows was previously home to the 1939-1940 and 1964-1965 World’s Fairs. This year, Meadows Fest is set to return at the end of the summer, headlined this time by hip-hop mogul and Grammy Award winner Jay-Z.

Astoria Park

Located at 19th Street between Astoria Park S. and Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria Park has become a summertime hotspot for western Queens. Known for its breathtaking backdrop against the Hell Gate and Robert F. Kennedy bridges, Astoria Park features outdoor tennis courts, a track, bandstand, multiple trails, basketball courts and playgrounds. The park sits along the East River, making for some gorgeous views of the city.

The park also has recreational facilities, including the largest public outdoor pool in the city, a skate park, 400-meter outdoor track with a soccer field on the inside and outdoor strength training equipment. There is no shortage of activities in Astoria Park, making it one of the must-see locations to visit in the world’s borough this summer.

Forest Park

Located at Myrtle Avenue, Union Turnpike and Park Lane South—right on the Brooklyn-Queens border—sits one of the largest parks in the borough: Forest Park. At 500 acres, 165 acres of which are trees, you’ll rarely feel more at ease than visiting the calming vibes of Forest Park.

Kids are sure to enjoy the 100-year-old carousel that is still operating. Visitors who prefer the real thing can rent horses there to explore the vast terrain in a new and exciting way. For teens, there’s a skate park for bikers and skateboarders alike. There’s also a dog park, for your four-legged friends as well as a trail for walking, hiking and running. The eastern side of the park is more developed with softball, baseball, tennis, bocce and handball courts and a 110-acre, par 67 golf course. For more passive entertainment, take in a performance at the Forest Park bandshell, which seats 3,500 people and is located off Woodhaven Boulevard.