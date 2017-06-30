Celebrating The PRESS Of Southeast Queens’ 17th Anniversary

BY NATHAN DUKE

The PRESS of Southeast Queens celebrates its 17th anniversary in 2017 and this issue will observe how the Southeast Queens community it serves has changed in the years since the paper was launched.

The Queens Tribune—the PRESS’s sister paper—was founded in 1970 by then-schoolteacher Gary Ackerman, who later went on to become a congressman for New York’s fifth district. But it wasn’t until 30 years after making its debut that the paper’s publishers—Michael Schenkler and Michael Nussbaum—decided that Southeast Queens, which had long been underrepresented by city newspapers, needed its own paper.

Typically, Southeast Queens ended up in the city’s daily or weekly papers when a shooting occurred, but the Tribune’s publishers believed that there were many other stories to be told in the community—especially regarding the area’s growth and development and burgeoning arts scene. Marcia Moxam Comrie—who is now the official writer/editor for York College—was hired as the PRESS’ first editor-in-chief and, to this day, she continues to write a column titled “A Personal Perspective.”

In this anniversary issue, the PRESS will delve into a variety of issues facing the community—who its new elected representatives are and how they see the future of Southeast Queens, the area’s arts scene, how crime has dropped in the precincts representing the community and how that came to pass and some man-on-the-street interviews with local residents. The issue also includes photos of Southeast Queens at the time when the paper launched and how it looks now—but also some pieces by community leaders on the future of Southeast Queens.

So, enjoy this 17th anniversary edition of the PRESS of Southeast Queens and, as always, we’d love to hear from you. Email us at queenstribune@gmail.com to notify us of some of the stories you’d like to read about your community.