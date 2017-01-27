Home / blotter / Cemeteries

Cemeteries

Since the 1800s, when burials were banned in Manhattan, Queens has become known for its abundance of cemeteries. In many densely-populated neighborhoods, burial grounds occupy the high ground, because they pre-date the neighborhood. 

Calvary Cemetery

All Faiths Burial & Cremation
189-06 Liberty Ave., Hollis
(718) 277-8900
www.economycremations.com

All Faiths Cemetery
67-29 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village
(718) 821-1750
www.allfaithscemetery.org

Bayside Acacia Cemetery
83-84 Liberty Ave., Ozone Park
(718) 845-9240

Beth El Cemetery
80-12 Cypress Hills St., Glendale
(888) 427-7535

Calvary Cemetery
49-02 Laurel Hill Blvd., Woodside
(718) 786-8000
www.calvarycemeteryqueens.com

Cedar Grove Cemetery
130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing
(718) 939-2041
www.thecedargrovecemetery.com

Cypress Hills Cemetery
833 Jamaica Ave., Brooklyn
(718) 277-2900
www.cypresshillscemetery.org
(Note: While the cemetery’s main entrance is in Brooklyn, most of the grounds are in the borough of Queens.)

A number of famous individuals are buried in Queens, including Louis Armstrong at the Flushing Cemetery.

Flushing Cemetery
163-06 46th Ave., Flushing
(718) 359-0100
www.flushingcemetery.com

Fresh Pond Crematory & Columbarium
61-40 Mount Olivet Crescent, Middle Village
(718) 821-9700
www.freshpondcrematory.com

Linden Hill Cemetery
5222 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood
(212) 477-2800

Linden Hill United Methodist Cemetery
323 Woodward Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 821-6480
www.lindenhillumcemeteryny.com

Maple Grove Cemetery

Machpelah Cemetery
8230 Cypress Hills St., Glendale
(718) 366-5959

Maple Grove Cemetery
127-15 Kew Gardens Road, Kew Gardens
(718) 544-3600
www.maplegrove.biz

Montefiore Cemetery
121-83 Springfield Blvd., Springfield Gardens
(718) 528-1700
www.montefiores.com

Mount Carmel Cemetery
83-45 Cypress Hills St., Glendale
(718) 366-5900
www.mountcarmelcemetery.com

Mount Hebron Cemetery
130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing
(718) 939-9405
www.mounthebroncemetery.com

Mount Judah Cemetery
81-14 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 821-1060
www.mountjudah.com

Mount Lebanon Cemetery
7800 Myrtle Ave., Glendale
(718) 821-0200
www.mountlebanoncemetery.com

Mount Neboh Cemetery
82-07 Cypress Hills St., Ridgewood
(718) 366-4141

Mount Olivet Cemetery
65-40 Grand Ave., Maspeth
(718) 326-1777
www.mountolivetcemeterynyc.com

Mount St. Mary Cemetery
172-00 Booth Memorial Ave., Flushing
(718) 353-1560

Mount Zion Cemetery
59-63 54th Ave., Flushing
(718) 335-2500
www.mountzioncemetery.com

St. John Cemetery
80-01 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village
(718) 894-4888
www.cathcemetery-bklyn.org/pages.php?page=122

St. Michael’s Cemetery
7202 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst
(718) 278-3240
www.stmichaelscemetery.com

Union Field Cemetery
8211 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood
(718) 366-3748
www.unionfieldcemetery.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>