Richard Carranza (back row, third from left) outlined his agenda to Queens parents at a town hall at Francis Lewis High School. Photo courtesy of DOE

BY SAM RAPPAPORT

There is a cartoon-style scenario that the city’s new schools chancellor loves to recount as an illustration of how he defines “equity.” Three students are tasked with peering over a fence, the story goes. The first student is tall and needs only to stand upright to peer over. The second student is slightly shorter and, in order to see over the fence, requires a small wooden block to stand on.

“And the third student is me—

really short,” Chancellor Richard Carranza told an audience of parents on Tuesday during a town hall forum at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows.

The third student requires a great boost to see over the fence. But once the necessary assistance is provided, all three students share the same perspective.

“Equity is not about lowering the bar,” Carranza said. “It’s about providing students with what they need to succeed.”

During Carranza’s visit to Francis Lewis—which is part of his citywide “listening tour”—equity arose as an area of focus for the new chancellor. Carranza spent an hour in the school’s gymnasium with a select group of inquisitive middle and high school students from across the borough before walking down the hallway to the school’s auditorium, where he addressed a crowd of approximately 150 parents, who were eager to assess the new chancellor.

“You will hear me talk a lot about equity,” Carranza told parents. “In a community as large as New York City, not every student comes through our doors equally prepared.”

Carranza outlined a vision for New York City’s public schools that focused on rectifying the varying degrees of achievement across communities and providing all students with a holistic education.

In his meetings both with students and parents, Carranza suggested that the school system reevaluate its relationship with standardized testing.

“We should take another look at testing,” Carranza said. “Which ones can we cut out? It’s important we have a balance.”

He also voiced strong opposition to the notion that teacher evaluations should be based on student test results.

“I do not believe in that, and I will never believe in that,” Carranza said.

Until the variables of poverty and domestic issues can be accounted for in student test results, Carranza urged, the practice of judging teachers on such outcomes would be inadequate and harmful. Besides, Carranza said, he didn’t want teachers tailoring curricula to standardized tests.

“It’s not the kind of education we want,” he asserted.

While he was critical of the growing culture of “overtesting,” Carranza expressed enthusiasm for allowing the arts to take on greater importance in the public school curriculum.

“We have to value arts as a core component of a school day,” Carranza told a student who asked him how he plans to stop funding cuts that have been detrimental to arts-based classes.

Carranza—a musician who has, in his short tenure as chancellor, already used the occasion of a press conference to break into song—extolled the virtues of music in the intellectual development of young students.

“One of the things that makes human beings human beings is the ability to express themselves in different ways,” Carranza said. “My goal is to make sure every student in the New York Public School system has access to the arts.”

Parents in attendance at Tuesday’s forum expressed gratitude for Carranza’s enthusiasm and fresh ideas. But some questioned his ability to turn his ideas into reality.

“I’m mostly happy, but I wanted much more information,” said Rachel Cole, an education researcher and parent of a PS 69 student. “I would like to know how the equity stuff is going to happen because taking resources away from wealthier communities is sure to be a politically divisive issue.”

Sarah Kim, a parent of a student at Francis Lewis, was struck by the chancellor’s energy.

“He had the drive and the passion,” Kim said. “I was very impressed.”

Kareeshini Gogna, a parent of an MS 172 student, appreciated Carranza’s aspirations for a more equitable school system and his attention to the arts.

“I’m happy to hear he’s trying to implement arts as a core subject,” Gogna said. “And equality for all, I’d like to see that. He has good ideas. I just hope he can implement them.”

Before leaving Francis Lewis, Carranza stressed to parents that he’s still getting adjusted to his new role. The first few weeks have been a listening phase, Carranza said, and he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself.

“I feel like I’m on my very first eHarmony date,” he said. “I’m just getting to know the place.”